Straitstimes.com header logo

Voyeur doctor handed 8 weeks’ jail sentence after failing to secure mandatory treatment order

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jonathan Soh Jingyao had used his phone to secretly film a woman showering in an apartment.

Jonathan Soh Jingyao had used his phone to secretly film a woman showering in an apartment.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

avatar-alt

Claudia Tan

Follow topic:
  • Jonathan Soh received an eight-week jail sentence for filming a woman showering in an apartment on April 14, 2024.
  • Soh pleaded guilty to voyeurism; the prosecution sought jail, while his lawyer argued for a Mandatory Treatment Order due to a voyeuristic disorder.
  • The victim noticed Soh's phone, shouted, and he apologised and deleted the video; her boyfriend then filed a police report.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - A doctor who asked for a mandatory treatment order (MTO) instead of a jail term will have to spend eight weeks behind bars over a voyeurism charge.

Jonathan Soh Jingyao was sentenced to the prison term on Dec 15.

The 34-year-old, who previously worked at Sengkang General Hospital, had used his phone to secretly film a woman showering in an apartment.

Soh’s relationship with the victim was redacted in court documents. She cannot be identified due to a gag order to protect her identity.

In court, defence counsel Jeeva Joethy from Regal Law said Soh suffered from mild voyeuristic disorder.

Citing medical reports from the Institute of Mental Health, Mr Jeeva said the doctor’s condition qualifies him for an MTO.

Offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Xu Sijia countered by saying that although Soh was eligible for the MTO, there was no indication that he could not be rehabilitated in prison.

The prosecutor instead argued for a jail term of eight to 10 weeks for Soh, saying the doctor had breached the relationship of trust he had with the victim.

A report to assess Soh’s suitability for an MTO was called on Nov 13 after he

pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism

.

The report recommended that Soh undergo an MTO for 18 months. However, District Judge Lim Wee Ming said there was a need for deterrence and sentenced the doctor to eight weeks’ jail.

The victim was in the common toilet in the apartment on April 14, 2024, when Soh held his phone up to the window connecting the kitchen and toilet to film her.

The victim noticed the phone near the window and shouted, prompting Soh to leave the kitchen.

He later deleted the video from his phone and apologised to the woman, but her boyfriend made a police report on the same day.

For voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

More on this topic
‘It feels like a life sentence’: Victims of smiling voyeur worry videos may still be online
Jail for National Dental Centre ex-photographer who took voyeuristic shots of patients
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.