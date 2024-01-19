Violet Oon wins court bid to buy out business partner

SINGAPORE – Peranakan cuisine icon Violet Oon has won her court bid to buy out businessman Manoj Murjani, who holds a 50 per cent stake in her eponymous restaurant business through his holding company.

Ms Oon and her two children, who own the other half of the business, said Mr Murjani had pressured them into signing a new agreement under duress in 2019 after he learnt that the trio had increased their salaries.

Under this agreement, the company purportedly owed $1.55 million to Mr Murjani’s company, Group MMM.

If this supposed loan was not repaid, it would potentially be converted into equity for Group MMM, giving Mr Murjani a majority shareholding.

In a written judgment issued on Jan 19, High Court judge Philip Jeyaretnam found that Mr Murjani had exerted economic duress and undue influence in order to change the shareholder arrangements with a view to his taking control of the company.

Justice Jeyaretnam said: “Given the unfairly exploitative and manifestly disadvantageous nature of the 2019 agreements and the claimants’ testimony concerning the negotiations and the pressure they felt under, I find that the claimants would not have entered into them but for the illegitimate pressure exerted on them.”

The judge said the economic duress made the agreement invalid.

He granted an order sought by the family to buy out Group MMM’s stake in the company.

The company Violet Oon was set up in 2012 by Ms Oon, her daughter Tay Su-Lyn and her son Tay Yiming.

Ms Oon was the company’s culinary curator and chef; Ms Tay was the creative director, marketing manager, and events and catering manager; and Mr Tay was the general manager and managing director.

In 2014, Mr Murjani acquired 50 per cent of the company for $450,000.

At the time, Ms Oon drew $5,000 a month, Ms Tay $1,000 and Mr Tay $4,500. By November 2018, the salaries increased respectively to $8,000, $5,000 and $8,000.

After Mr Murjani found out about this in December 2018, he accused the family of over-paying themselves and took the view that he should be compensated by the company to balance off the salary increments.

He initially claimed that the overpayment amounted to $511,804. This figure was eventually revised to $1.25 million.