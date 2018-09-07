Violent criminal jailed for using pen to stab his victim and slashing the same man a month later

SINGAPORE - A man with a history of violent crime including robbery was on Friday (Sept 7) sentenced to a total of two years and two months jail with five strokes of the cane for two counts of causing hurt with a weapon and other offences.

Armed with a pen, 25-year-old Jude Philomon had stabbed Mr Adith Sarvotham, 21, three times and about a month later, slashed him repeatedly with a sharpened metal rod. Mr Adith lost so much blood during the second attack, he needed a transfusion.

Jude was also fined $2,200 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years after challenging a motorist to a fight while wielding a baton in a road rage incident. His urine was later found to contain traces of methamphetamine.

Jude had pleaded guilty on Thursday (Sept 6) to causing hurt as well as one count each of criminal intimidation, drug consumption and driving without a valid licence and insurance.

The court heard that Mr Adith was first attacked at around 5pm on March 7 last year.

He was sitting at the void deck of Block 323 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 when Jude and his alleged accomplice Murali Vigneshwaran, 28, approached him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Michael Quilindo said: "Jude confronted the victim as he wanted the victim to return him the money that he borrowed from him.

"During the confrontation, Murali took out a pen with a sharpened end from his sling bag and handed it to Jude."

Court documents did not reveal the amount owed. As Mr Adith walked away, he used his mobile phone to record a video of the two men as they followed him.

The DPP said that Murali then kicked the device away while Jude rained punches on Mr Adith and stabbed him three times with the pen before fleeing with Murali.

The victim was taken to hospital with three stab wounds on his upper back and received stitches.

The second attack took place on April 2 last year.

Mr Adith was drinking with friends at the void deck of Block 145 Yishun Street 11 at around 7.30pm when Jude - who was wielding a sharpened metal rod - confronted him about the video which he had recorded.

He also told the younger man to withdraw a police report he had made against him.

Mr Adith ran away but Jude and Murali gave chase. When Mr Adith fell, Jude struck him with the rod while Murali allegedly kicked him twice.

The two attackers then ran away. Jude was arrested last November.

In his mitigation, defence lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam told the court: "Jude is determined to turn his life around and set a good example for his one-year-old son.

"He vows to stay on the straight and narrow and wishes to take responsibility of his family upon serving his sentence."

Murali's case is still pending.