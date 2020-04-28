Video clip of man hanging at stairwell was not recorded in Singapore, say police

SINGAPORE - A video clip showing a man hanging at a stairwell was not recorded in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force said on Tuesday (April 28).

Police said the video had been circulating on text messaging platforms.

It advised the public not to spread untruths and not to circulate the video, which can cause public alarm.

The 35-second clip has also been shared on Facebook, with users claiming that the man was a foreign worker who hanged himself at a dormitory in Tuas.

The post also alleged that the man committed suicide on Tuesday morning because he was out of work and money.

Related Story Video of foreign workers demanding to return home not taken in Singapore: Police