Victim was caring man, say friends, neighbours

Even after a Monday afternoon spent running errands with her son, she made her usual call to him around 7pm to ask after his wife and two young children.

This time, Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass cut the conversation short as he was in the toilet. It was the last his mother heard from him.

Mr Satheesh, 31, was killed hours later after a brawl in Orchard Towers. Seven people, including one woman, have been charged with his murder.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Satheesh's mother woke up to a missed call and text message from his wife, saying that she was heading to the hospital to see him.

"We rushed down, but it was too late. He was already gone," his mother told The Straits Times at the wake at Teban Gardens yesterday. "We didn't get a chance to see him."

She declined to give her name.



The past few days have been tough on their family, especially for Mr Satheesh's four-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, she said.

Mr Satheesh, who worked as a chemist, was a kind soul and had many friends, she added, pointing to a crowd of more than 40 friends and relatives at the wake.

Even neighbours whom she had never met dropped by and told her about the kind deeds that Mr Satheesh had done for them, such as helping them carry their heavy bags into their houses, she added.

Friends remembered Mr Satheesh as a caring father.

Miss Shariffah Nurlelah Alsagoff, 33, a part-time childcare teacher who knew him for more than a decade, said: "He loved children and was very close to his daughter and son. He would pick up his daughter every day from school."

He did frequent the Naughty Girl club at Orchard Towers, but only to "drink and unwind", she added.

Miss Shariffah said she had seen Mr Satheesh just last week, when he visited her and her boyfriend at her flat.

"Before he rode off on his motorbike, he said, 'You will miss me when I'm no longer around'," she recalled. She said she was collecting donations for his family through her Facebook page.

Mr Satheesh's cremation will be held today.

Seven people have been charged with one count each of murder with common intention.

They displayed no emotion when the charges were read to them in court on Thursday. Currently in remand, they are scheduled to appear in court again next week.

They were arrested by the police within 12 hours of Mr Satheesh's death.

Police said yesterday that investigations are still under way for another individual, a woman, who was also arrested on Tuesday.