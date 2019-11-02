Vice activities increasingly moving into residential estates: Police

SINGAPORE - Vice activities have been increasingly moving into residential estates, the police said on Saturday (Nov 2), after six women were arrested in a recent raid for alleged vice-related activities.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 45, were arrested during an operation conducted on October 25 by officers from the Woodlands Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department.

The officers conducted coordinated raids targeting vice activities at a Housing Board estate in Woodlands.

Police said that the vice activities in residential estates are facilitated by the use of online platforms to advertise and solicit for clients.

The police advised property owners to be vigilant and look out for suspicious or dubious tenants.

The public was also advised to proactively report such activities, which has affected residents' sense of safety and security, the police said.

Vice activities are prohibited in Housing Board estate flats, which are meant for residential purposes.

Flat owners and tenants who knowingly allow their premises to be used for vice-related activities may be prosecuted under the Women's Charter.

Those convicted of the offence can be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to five years or both.

Those acting as agents or pimps for vice activities can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to five years.