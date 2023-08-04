Vibrant CEO guilty of causing grievous hurt for pushing ex-KTL chairman down the stairs

Vibrant Group's CEO Khua Kian Keong will return to the court for mitigation and sentencing in October. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Daphne Yow

Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The chief executive of Vibrant Group, Khua Kian Keong, was on Thursday convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing.

This comes more than two years after he pushed the former chairman of KTL Global, Mr Tan Tock Han, down a flight of stairs, causing him to suffer a fracture to his right shoulder.

The two men were purportedly in a dispute involving a $2.4 million debt owed by Mr Tan.

Khua, 55, will return to court for mitigation and sentencing in October, and is “seeking legal advice on his next course of action”, Vibrant Group said on Friday.

He has undertaken to update the board should there be any material development.

Vibrant Group’s board and nominating committee added that they will look into the matter and consider its implications for the company.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined or caned.

However, Khua cannot be caned because he is above 50 years old.

Shares of Vibrant Group closed up 7.5 per cent, or 0.5 cents, at 0.72 cents on Thursday. THE BUSINESS TIMES

