Veteran prosecutor G. Kannan dies in accident while on holiday in Phuket

Veteran prosecutor G. Kannan died on Tuesday at the age of 52 while on holiday with his family in Phuket. A spokesman for his family said that they have asked for privacy to mourn.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kannan, also a senior state counsel, was a senior director of the crime division at the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

The AGC said yesterday that DPP Kannan died in an accident while on overseas leave.

He joined the AGC in 1995 and had over 20 years of experience as a prosecutor. He also served for five years in the Ministry of Manpower. In 2018, he was awarded the Long Service Medal.

Attorney-General Lucien Wong said: "Mr Kannan served with distinction in his various appointments during his career in the Singapore Legal Service. He leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues in the service and the legal community who deeply mourn his passing.

"We have, with his passing, lost a remarkable and outstanding colleague."

Some of the notable cases DPP Kannan acted on include the ongoing one against oil legend Lim Oon Kuin of Hin Leong group and the condo killer-litter crime case in which Australian Andrew Gosling threw a bottle that killed a 73-year-old man. He also handled cases involving the leadership of the now-defunct sociopolitical website The Real Singapore.

The AGC said that DPP Kannan was part of its team that led evidence during the 2018 Committee of Inquiry into the cyber attack on SingHealth's patient database.

His deep understanding of technology and computer systems was instrumental in putting together the contributing factors of the incident and making recommendations to protect the system against future attacks, it added.

DPP Kannan was also invited to be part of various United Nations and Commonwealth expert groups on cybercrime, said the AGC.

Lawyers said that the legal fraternity was shocked by his death and expressed their admiration for him.

Criminal lawyer Shashi Nathan called DPP Kannan's death a loss to the criminal bar. "The way he conducted himself, even outside of the courtroom, is something that many people should model themselves on because he was a gentleman and a fair person," he said.

Criminal lawyer Amolat Singh said: "He was tenacious like a bulldog; once he sank his teeth into a piece of evidence, he never gave until it was shredded to bits. But he also had a compassionate side; if he knew someone was going through a rough patch, he always had time to pause and inquire after one's health, well-being and how one was coping."

Mr Alfred Lim, a founding director of Fullerton Law Chambers, said: "He taught me to always prepare, prepare and prepare for hearings. To know my case, speak fearlessly, watch the judge's pen, engage the witnesses and conduct hearings with flair... We will miss his wit, charisma, booming voice and banter about football clubs."

DPP Kannan leaves behind his wife and two sons. The Straits Times understands that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting the family.