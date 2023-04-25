Veteran coach cleared of all molestation charges

SINGAPORE - Veteran track and field coach Loh Siang Piow, who was accused of molesting two teenage athletes, has been cleared of all the charges brought against him.

In March, the 78-year-old, better known in the fraternity as Loh Chan Pew, was acquitted of molesting an 18-year-old in 2013 after he appealed to the High Court against his conviction and sentence of 21 months’ jail.

On Tuesday, the prosecution applied to withdraw the remaining charges against him relating to a second accuser, who was 16 at the time of the alleged offences between 2011 and 2012.

As a result, Mr Loh was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal by the court on the three charges.

The two women had lodged a police report against him on July 30, 2016.

A statement on Tuesday from Mr Loh’s legal team – Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, Mr Paul Loy and Mr Calvin Ong – said he would like to thank everyone who believed and stood by him.

“The past seven or so years have been a traumatic experience for Mr Loh,” said the statement.

“The allegations against him not only severely affected his standing personally and professionally, but more sadly deprived him of the one thing that he loves most – to train and motivate our young athletes to achieve their best in national and international competitive settings.”

Mr Loh went on trial in 2018 on two charges relating to the 18-year-old, who accused him of rubbing her genitals on two occasions while massaging the back of her thighs.

The incidents allegedly took place at the old Tampines Stadium on Feb 24 and March 15 in 2013.

He was found guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced in July 2020.

In June 2021, Mr Loh applied to present fresh evidence from Ms Amelia Monteiro, a former athlete who was with him on July 31, 2016, when a police officer called him regarding the accusations.

The new evidence failed to affect the district judge’s verdict.