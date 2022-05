The number of e-vaporiser cases handled by the Health Sciences Authority surged from 1,565 cases in 2017 to 7,593 last year, it said yesterday.

Last year, 4,697 people were caught using and possessing e-vaporisers, up from 1,266 in 2020.

About 6,500 e-vaporisers, 83,500 pods and 8,000 e-liquids (left), which were seized items from closed cases since mid-2021, were destroyed at Tuas South Incineration Plant yesterday.

The items had an estimated street value of $1.55 million.

