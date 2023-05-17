Tycoon jailed in Angola fails in bid to have money released from US$558m kept in S’pore account

SINGAPORE - An Angolan tycoon who has been sentenced to nine years’ jail in the southern African nation for embezzlement, money laundering, and tax fraud, on Wednesday failed in his bid for $2.6 million to be released from his Singapore bank account.

Carlos Manuel De São Vicente had a Bank of Singapore (BOS) account containing more than US$558 million (S$749 million) that was seized by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on Feb 19, 2021.

The white collar crime unit also seized two other accounts with the same bank - one belonging to De São Vicente’s wife Irene, which contained more than US$5 million, and the other belonging to his son Ivo, which contained US$10.5 million.

On Sept 28, 2022, De São Vicente, who is represented by local law firm TSMP Law Corporation, applied to the Singapore High Court for the release of US$4.9 million from his frozen account. He later revised the amount to $2.6 million.

He contended that he has no other source of funds and needed the money to pay for his legal expenses in Singapore, Switzerland, and Angola, and for legal representations to various international organisations.

On Wednesday, the court dismissed his application.

In his written judgment, Justice Vincent Hoong said it was difficult to survey the true extent of De São Vincente’s wealth, given the numerous cross-jurisdictional transfers of large sums between his bank accounts and the international nature of his assets.

For instance, De São Vincente, who is the son-in-law to Angola’s first President Agostinho Neto, had more than €18 million (S$26 million) in a personal bank account in the United Kingdom, which was not disclosed or explained.

“In the circumstances, I am unable to find as a fact that the applicant is unable to access funds which represent less than a fraction of a percentage of his wealth solely based on his bare assertions,” said Justice Hoong.

The judge added there was sufficient evidence that De São Vincente’s family members have access to funds which would be more than sufficient to cover his legal expenses.

He said: “It would not be unreasonable to expect the applicant to explore the possibility of seeking funds from his family. They have access to sufficient assets to pay his legal fees without undue hardship to themselves.

“These assets were gifted by the applicant himself. There is good reason for them to be inclined to extend funding to him.”

At the peak of his wealth, De São Vincente had a fortune of more than US$1 billion.

He was the majority shareholder of the leading co-insurance firm in the oil industry of the country, which is the second-largest oil producer in Africa.

De São Vincente, a Portuguese-Angolan citizen, owned and controlled multiple companies in Angola, the UK, Bermuda, and Portugal, and has bank accounts across the globe, including Singapore and Switzerland.