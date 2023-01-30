Two young girls sexually exploited in their homes in separate cases

SINGAPORE – A Vietnamese man who was invited to stay at a woman’s condominium unit raped her 11-year-old daughter.

Separately, a Malaysian man molested his girlfriend’s daughter, who was six years old at that time, after moving in with them.

Both offenders were sentenced on Monday.

The Vietnamese, who pleaded guilty to a rape charge, was given nine years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

The Malaysian pleaded guilty to two charges related to committing assault with intention of outraging the modesty of someone below 14. He was sentenced to 32 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane.

Both cannot be named as there are gag orders to protect their victims’ identities.

After arriving in Singapore in 2019, the Vietnamese man had his work permit cancelled on March 7, 2020, said deputy public prosecutors Victoria Ting and Matthew Choo. As he could not return to Vietnam due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was given a special pass that allowed him to stay here until Sept 6, 2021.

During the pandemic, the victim’s mother, who ran a restaurant in Geylang, offered fellow Vietnamese workers stranded in Singapore free food, and the accused started going to the restaurant.

The man and his victim became acquainted as the girl would help out at the restaurant after school.

In March 2021, after the man was asked to leave the shelter he was staying in, the victim’s mother allowed him to stay in the restaurant. But in July 2021, the man was told he could not stay there as he was unvaccinated.

Out of goodwill, the victim’s mother allowed him to stay with her and the girl in a two-room condo unit she was renting in Bedok.