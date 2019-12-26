Two weeks' jail for security supervisor who exposed himself to stepdaughter

SINGAPORE - A security supervisor was aware that his stepdaughter was in a bathroom when he stood outside and exposed himself to her when she stepped out.

The 57-year-old man only covered up when the 36-year-old woman yelled at him.

The court heard that he had committed a similar act in front of her in 2014.

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the woman's identity, was sentenced on Thursday (Dec 26) to two weeks' jail after pleading guilty to one count of insulting a woman's modesty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Sue Jean said that the man lived in a flat with the victim, his wife as well ashis three step-granddaughters and two step-grandsons.

He was sexually stimulating himself in a bedroom of their flat near Whampoa at around 9.30pm on Aug 25 last year when he decided to perform the act in the kitchen.

He was aware that the victim was in an adjoining bathroom at the time, the court heard.

The DPP said: "He knew this because there were only two toilets in the house and out of the six people present at home then, only the victim habitually used the kitchen toilet.

"He also knew that she was showering... as he could hear the sounds of running water."

The man admitted that he was "voluntarily intoxicated"as he had drunk four cans of beer prior to the incident.

The man then exposed himself to his stepdaughter when she stepped out of the bathroom.

The woman yelled at him and went to the void deck of their block to call the police.

DPP Goh said that one of the man's step-granddaughters, aged 22, also spotted him committing the offence.

For insulting his stepdaughter's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.