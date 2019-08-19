Two teenagers given probation over e-scooter accidents

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers were given probation on Monday (Aug 19) after they injured pedestrians while riding e-scooters.

Student Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman, 18 and full-time national serviceman Yap Thanabadee, 19, had pleaded guilty to causing injuries to children while riding their devices in a rash manner in two separate incidents.

The young victims cannot be named due to their age.

In an unrelated case, District Judge Mathew Joseph sentenced a third rider, Toh Zhiwei, 35 to one week's jail on Monday for committing a similar offence. He was convicted on July 24 after a trial.

Lutfi, who was sentenced to nine months' probation, was riding his e-scooter near a bus stop in Simei Street 6 when he hit a three-year-old girl on Aug 10, 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng told District Judge May Mesenas: "The accused failed to slow down despite noticing that there was a crowd of pedestrians and commuters present waiting for the bus.

"The accused... proceeded to ride his e-scooter at a speed of about 17 (to) 19kmh... a speed which was unsafe in the circumstances."

He tried to stop his e-scooter but it hit the girl, who fell to the ground. She was taken to Changi General Hospital with a cut knee and a minor head injury.

Yap was given six months' probation after he knocked into a nine-year-old boy who was getting off a bus with his father.

The youngster suffered wounds to his ear and knee.

The court heard that Yap had been riding at about 25kmh when he hit the boy at a bus stop in front of Block 210 Jurong East Street 21 in the afternoon of March 24.

Toh was riding his e-scooter near Chinatown MRT station on Jan 26 last year when he ran into a Taiwanese tourist's right heel.

Madam Liang Yuan-Chia, 45, fell and hit her head on the ground.

Toh claimed he was travelling between 13kmh and 15kmh.

The court heard that he had stopped to help Madam Liang and also called for an ambulance.

She was taken to the Singapore General Hospital and was found to have a minor head injury as well as strained muscle in her buttocks. Toh was arrested later that day.

He intends to appeal against Judge Joseph's decision and his bail was set at $15,000.

For causing hurt by performing a rash act, offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.