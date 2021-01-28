Two teenagers among three people arrested for suspected loan-shark harassment

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers were among three people arrested for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of loan-shark harassment.

The two, aged 16 and 18, and a man, 30, will be charged in court on Friday (Jan 29).

"The man is allegedly involved in at least eight other similar cases of loan-shark harassment island-wide," the police said on Thursday.

On Monday, the police were alerted to a case of loan-shark harassment after the gate of a flat in Jalan Tenteram was found to have been sealed with a bicycle lock.

Loan-shark-related graffiti was found scrawled on the wall beside the gate.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after officers from Tanglin Police Division established his identity.

The officers had conducted ground enquiries and referred to images from police cameras.

Separately, the teenagers were arrested in a case of alleged loan-shark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

The police were alerted to the case on Monday.

A resident in Choa Chu Kang Crescent received an image showing that her gate was locked with a bicycle lock. The image also showed a debtor's note left at her gate.

However, when a family member returned home, the lock and note were no longer at the gate.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identities of the two teenagers.

They are also allegedly involved in other cases of loan-shark harassment, and were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday.

First-time offenders found guilty of loan-shark harassment face a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, jail of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, and cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," said the police.

Members of the public should stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Anyone with information on illegal loan shark activities can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline, 1800-924-5664.