Two suspects arrested for growing cannabis plants

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested two suspects for cannabis cultivation in a residential unit in Yishun Street 31 on Monday.

The raid took place after officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) "detected" glass apparatus, suspected to be used to consume drugs, in the parcel post section of SingPost Centre, according to a joint statement yesterday.

CNB did not elaborate further.

In the raid on the Yishun unit, officers from CNB found glass apparatus, two pots of cannabis plants as well as printed and written instructions for cultivating cannabis, the authorities said.

A 44-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman suspected of drug offences were arrested.

Pictures of the raid show a makeshift greenhouse in the unit with reflective surfaces, special pink lighting and controlled temperature to cultivate the cannabis plants.

In September 2016, officers from CNB seized two cannabis plants, along with 1kg of cannabis and other drugs worth about $38,000 from a residence in Punggol Place.

The raid was carried out after ICA officers detected a parcel suspected to contain cannabis at the Changi Airfreight Centre.

A 35-year-old Singaporean man, who was the intended recipient of the parcel, was arrested at the time.

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of controlled drugs is an offence under the Act.

The cultivation of cannabis is also considered an offence under the Act.

Those convicted of cultivating a cannabis plant may be jailed for up to 20 years, fined $40,000, or both.

ICA said that it would continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargo and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband into Singapore.

Malavika Menon