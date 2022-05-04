Two seniors arrested after eight-hour stand-off with police for trespassing Redhill flat

SINGAPORE - Two elderly men have been arrested for criminal trespass and suspected drug-related offences following a stand-off with the police that lasted for almost eight hours on Tuesday (May 3) in a HDB flat in Redhill.

The police received a call for assistance at 11.35am at Block 89 Redhill Close.

When officers arrived, the men, aged 59 and 62, were found to have locked themselves in a residential unit, the police said.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were subsequently deployed to the scene, they added.

At around 6pm, SCDF received a call for help at the same block of one-room rental flats.

Two safety life air packs were deployed and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were on standby as a precautionary measure, SCDF said.

The Straits Times understands that the police gained access to the flat at about 7pm and did not have to force entry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place in a fourth-floor flat.

When the Straits Times went to the rental unit at around 6.45pm on Wednesday (May 4), the door was padlocked and plastic bags containing food were hanging on the gate.