Two people fined $18,200 each over bribes to then SBS Transit senior engineer

SINGAPORE - Two executives of a hardware products supplier agreed to give $9,260 in bribes to a senior engineer at transport provider SBS Transit who was then facing financial difficulties.

Wendy Loh Chen Yi and her then-superior Chin Tyng Lei engaged in a conspiracy to give the monies to Tan Hoon Gee, 46, as a reward for engaging their firm to supply hardware parts to SBS Transit.

At the time of the offences, Loh was an assistant sales manager at Allinton Engineering & Trading, while Chin was a director there.

On Thursday, Loh, 62 and Chin, 70, each pleaded guilty to four graft charges. They were then fined $18,200 each.

Tan is no longer working for SBS Transit and his case is pending.

During his employment with the transport provider, his job scope included engaging vendors to supply hardware parts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said that Loh got to know Tan in 2019 as SBS Transit was then looking to procure hardware parts.

Tan later told her that he was experiencing financial difficulties and needed monetary assistance.

According to court documents, Tan requested for a five percent commission of the sale prices in exchange for brokering the purchase of hardware parts by SBS Transit.

Loh replied that she needed to seek Chin’s approval on the matter.

The DPP said that she had a discussion with Chin around early January 2020 and urged him to agree to Tan’s request as she needed to hit her monthly sales target.

Chin then agreed with the plan.

With Tan’s recommendation, SBS Transit engaged Allinton Engineering to supply hardware parts to it on at least eight occasions between March 11 and April 29, 2020.

DPP Ng told the court that Loh handed Tan a bribe of $3,270 in May 2020.

Loh and Chin continued committing similar offences from that point until December 2020.

Court documents did not disclose how the offences came to light, but the trio were later charged with graft in 2022.