Two more admit taking part in unlawful gathering at fitness corner

Two more individuals admitted yesterday to being part of a gathering in June that flouted safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohamad Iman Abdul Rahim, 19, and Norsyahmi Norhesham, 21, each pleaded guilty to one count of breaching rules under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act by meeting more than four people not living in the same place of residence as themselves.

When sentencing each of them at a later date, Deputy Principal District Judge Seah Chi-Ling will take into consideration one similar charge of flouting safe distancing rules and one count of drinking in public between 10.30pm and 7am.

Yesterday, he called for reports to assess if the duo are suitable for probation. They are expected to be back in court on Dec 8.

Iman and Norsyahmi were among a group of 13 that gathered illegally until the wee hours of June 28 at the fitness corner near Block 42 Beo Crescent, off Havelock Road. There were two minors in the group.

As part of phase two of Singapore's economic reopening, which took effect on June 19, groups of up to five people can meet outside of their homes, such as at restaurants for meals. They should practise safe distancing and avoid mixing between different groups.

The court heard that two members of the illegal gathering - Muhammad Zaki Johari, 33, and Mohammad Zack Danial Ahamad Zaki, 20 - planned to have alcoholic drinks on June 27.

All of them, except for the two minors, consumed alcohol at the gathering, which started at 9pm.

It was so noisy that a resident in a nearby flat was kept awake. He alerted the police shortly before 1am. The gathering ended soon after an officer arrived.

Eight people were dealt with earlier for their participation in the gathering.

Zaki and three others - Nur Saliza Mohamed Sani, 23, Nurul Sheilla Natasya Suhaimi, 25, and Nuraznie Ithnin, 31 - were each fined $4,000.

Zack and Aqlima Abdul Azmi, 19, were each fined $3,000.

Sai Raghu Vaishnavee Ragu, 19, was sentenced to a year's probation, while the youngest member of the group, a 14-year-old boy, was given a conditional warning.

The cases for three people are pending. They are: 20-year-old Remy Shah Hail Mee, a 26-year-old Malaysian man and a 15-year-old boy.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.