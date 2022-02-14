Two men involved in suspected drowning off Kusu Island, search under way: Police

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a suspected drowning incident near Kusu Island involving two men, one of whom is still missing.

In a statement late on Sunday night (Feb 13), the police said they were alerted to the incident at 2.37pm on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was rescued and taken to hospital, while rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the other man, aged 24, the police said.

The Singapore Marine Guide - an online directory for the boating community - put up a notice on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, cautioning boaters to avoid the waters between Kusu and Lazarus islands.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were conducting an operation there, it said.

The Straits Times has contacted the MPA and SCDF for more information.