Two men hurt in incident in Geylang red-light district

Nadine Chua

and

David Sun

SINGAPORE - Two men were sent to hospitals following an incident at Geylang Lorong 16, which is a known

red-light area.

The Straits Times understands both men are in their 50s and suffered injuries possibly caused by sharp objects.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said they received a call for assistance at around 8.15am and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another to Raffles Hospital.

When ST arrived at the area at around 10.25am, at least five police cars were parked there.

A private carpark next to a religious association had been cordoned off by the police, with bloodstains on the pavement next to a bin.

An owner of a traditional Chinese medicine shop, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lyu, said the cordons had already been up when she arrived at her shop at 8.30am.

Plainclothes officers were speaking to at least three people believed to be witnesses.

At around 10.40am, investigators placed numbered plates on the ground, near the bloodstains.

ST has contacted the police for more information.

This is a developing story.

In a separate incident on Feb 27,

a couple was found dead

in Punggol.

The 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were found in a Punggol Housing Board flat with blood on the floor, after neighbours said they heard shouts from the unit in the early hours of the morning.

Physical crime has been

rising

, going from 19,969 cases in 2024 to 20,857 in 2025.

Knife-related incidents saw a slight increase from 131 cases in 2024 to 137 in 2025.

Nadine Chua is a crime and court journalist at The Straits Times.

David Sun is The Straits Times’ crime correspondent. He has a background in criminology and is a licensed private investigator.

