Two men charged over illegal fireworks display in Little India

SINGAPORE - Two men were charged on Wednesday (Nov 7) over an illegal fireworks display in Little India earlier this week.

Thiagu Selvarajoo, 29, is accused of letting off dangerous fireworks while Siva Kumar Subramaniam, 48, is charged with abetting him.

Siva Kumar allegedly helped by placing a box of Happy Boom fireworks on a road divider in Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday, according to court documents.

The court documents did not reveal how the fireworks were procured.

Thiagu allegedly discharged them that evening.

The Straits Times earlier reported that a police officer spotted bursts of fireworks exploding in the area at around midnight.

The police said that through inquiries, officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the identities of those involved in setting off the fireworks. The duo were arrested on Tuesday.

A video of the fireworks display made the rounds on social media.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV posted the video on Tuesday afternoon along with a post which read: "Illegal fireworks being set off at Race Course Road. Singapore police officers can be seen rushing towards the scene."

The post ended by wishing people a happy Diwali or Deepavali, a Hindu holiday also known as the Festival of Lights.

Several netizens left comments speculating that the fireworks were set off to celebrate the holiday on Tuesday.

The two Singaporeans are remanded and will be back in court on Nov 14.

It is illegal to set off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining prior permission from the authorities.

Offenders convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks can be jailed for up to two years and fined between $2,000 and $10,000.