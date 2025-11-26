Two men charged over creation of false quotations in NParks project

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Two men were hauled to court on Nov 26 over their alleged role in creating false quotations in a National Parks Board (NParks) development project.

The name of the project was not mentioned in court documents.

Felix Siew Kah Khee, 39, a quantity surveyor of the contractor engaged by NParks for the project, was accused of creating five false quotations in the names of five other contractors between April 2020 and July 2021.

He was handed five forgery charges on Nov 26.

Puah Chung Keong, 53, a director of a subcontractor engaged for electrical works, allegedly instigated his staff to create 22 false quotations in the names of two other contractors between January 2020 and May 2021.

He was handed two forgery charges.

Both Siew and Puah did not indicate if they would plead guilty when they were in court on Nov 26. Their cases were adjourned for them to apply for the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme and will be heard again on Jan 7, 2026.

In response to ST queries, NParks said it does not have any active contracts with the companies of the two men who were charged.

“As the case is before the courts, we are unable to comment or share further details at this point in time,” added NParks.

Those convicted of forgery can be jailed for up to four years, fined or both.