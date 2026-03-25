Two men charged after separately throwing down table, bicycle from same HDB block

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Both Muhammad Nooraidil Mohd Jasmani and Hossain Al Sayeed Al Zabee will return to court on April 1.

SINGAPORE – Two men living in the same Sembawang Housing Board block were charged in court on March 25 over separately throwing a table and a bicycle down from the fourth and 11th floor.

They face one charge each of committing a rash act. No one was injured in both instances.

Muhammad Nooraidil Mohd Jasmani, 26, had allegedly flung a wooden table down from the fourth floor on March 23.

He was arrested on the same day, after police received a call about the incident at around 10 am .

Less than 24 hours after the first incident, at 1.30am, the police received another call about high-rise littering at the same block of flats in Sembawang Crescent.

Hossain Al Sayeed Al Zabee, 27, had thrown a bicycle down from the 11th floor.

He was arrested on the same day.

The Straits Times understands that the two men are not related.

Both Nooraidil and Hossain will return to court on April 1.

If found guilty, both men can be jailed for up to six months and fined.

“The police take a serious view of acts that endanger life or personal safety. We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders,” said the police.