Two men carrying shotgun-like object under investigation for causing public alarm

One of the men uploaded a video online of the other holding the object. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 19 and 21, who were seen carrying an object resembling a shotgun on Saturday (June 4) are being investigated by the police.

The 21-year-old uploaded a video online of the 19-year-old holding the object.

The police were alerted to the video at about 10.12am on Saturday, it said in a statement on Monday night (June 6).

The men are being investigated for causing public alarm.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the two men who posted the video.

Preliminary investigations showed that the object the 19-year-old carried was a toy gun.

Toy guns are on the list of controlled goods for import and they require proper authorisation from the police's Licensing & Regulatory Department (Arms & Explosives) before they are allowed to be imported into Singapore.

