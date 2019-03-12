Two men arrested over fight at Liang Court

Two men were arrested after a fight at the foodcourt in Liang Court in River Valley Road on Sunday morning.

A video of the fight on social media shows a man curled up on the floor while being beaten by two others.

One of the men then uses a stool from the foodcourt to hit the man on the floor. He picks up a table but another man stops him.

The police said they were alerted to a case of affray at 177 River Valley Road at 4.54am on Sunday.

Two men, both aged 28, were arrested in relation to the case, said the police.

One of the men was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

A 27-year-old man is also assisting with ongoing investigations, added the police.

Goh Yan Han