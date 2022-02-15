Two men arrested for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means

SINGAPORE - Two men aged 21 and 24 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, the police said on Tuesday (Feb 15).

On Monday (Feb 14) morning, the police were alerted to a case of assault in Seletar West Road involving a 22-year-old man.

The man suffered multiple injuries and was conscious when taken to hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men who allegedly assaulted the 22-year-old were known to him.

The assault is said to have arose due to a prior dispute.

The police said two metal objects were allegedly used in the assault.

"Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of both men and arrested them on the same day," the police said.

Investigations against the 24-year-old man are underway.

The 21-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 16) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for life or up to 15 years and fined. He can also be caned.