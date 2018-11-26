Two men arrested after woman robbed at knifepoint

Two men were arrested just one day after a woman was robbed at knifepoint of her mobile phones.

The police said the victim was in Corporation Road last Friday night when a man robbed her of two mobile phones before fleeing. The police were alerted at around 9.30pm.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the 34-year-old alleged robber and arrested him in Kang Ching Road last Saturday at about 4.30pm.

On the same day, they picked up a 36-year-old man in connection with the case. The second man, who is believed to have been in possession of the phones, was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property. The two phones were also recovered.

The 34-year-old is due to be charged in court with armed robbery with hurt today. If found guilty, he will be jailed for between five and 20 years and given up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Investigations against the 36-year-old man are ongoing. If found guilty of dishonestly receiving stolen property, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.