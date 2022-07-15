Two men allegedly involved in remittance scam to be charged

SINGAPORE - Two men allegedly robbed a woman of $35,000 on Wednesday (July 13), during a meeting that had been set up to facilitate the exchange of money of different currencies.

The police said on Friday (July 15) that the two men - aged 30 and 33 - will be charged on Saturday for their suspected involvement in a case of a remittance scam.

According to the police, the victim became acquainted with the 33-year-old man via messaging platform WeChat, after she shared her intention to exchange currencies in a group chat.

On Wednesday, she met the man, who was with the 30-year-old man, and the younger man allegedly handed the $35,000 to her.

After verifying the money, she arranged to transfer the equivalent amount in Chinese yuan to a stipulated China bank account.

"As soon as the transfer was processed, the 30-year-old man allegedly grabbed the bag containing the $35,000, and fled with the 33-year-old man," said the police.

The victim made a police report that same day.

Through investigations and with the help of images from the police and closed-circuit television cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the two men and arrested them on Thursday.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

For more information on scams, the police advised members of the public to visit scamalert.sg or to call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Those who have information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online.