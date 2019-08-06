Two Malaysian women arrested for attempting to smuggle a Bangladeshi man out of Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) arrested two Malaysians on Monday (Aug 5) for attempting to illegally smuggle a man out of Singapore.

At around 8.20pm, ICA officers stopped a departing Malaysian car for checks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The driver was a 28-year-old Malaysian woman and she was accompanied by a 33-year-old female Malaysian passenger, the authority said on Tuesday.

While conducting checks, a man was found hiding in the car boot. The illegal passenger, a 31-year-old Bangladeshi, did not have any travel documents.

He and the two women were immediately arrested.

Investigations are ongoing, the ICA said.

Penalties for illegal entry into the country are a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane, while penalties for illegal departures are a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders engaging in illegal business of taking prohibited immigrants out of Singapore would face a jail term of between two and five years and at least three strokes of the cane.

The vehicles used would also be forfeited.