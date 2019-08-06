Two Malaysian women arrested for attempting to smuggle a Bangladeshi man out of Singapore

The 31-year-old Bangladeshi was found hiding in a car boot when ICA officers conducted checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 5.
PHOTO: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY
The Malaysian car was departing Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 5. The vehicle could be forfeited if offenders are found guilty of engaging in illegal business of taking prohibited immigrants out of the country.
PHOTO: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY
SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) arrested two Malaysians on Monday (Aug 5) for attempting to illegally smuggle a man out of Singapore.

At around 8.20pm, ICA officers stopped a departing Malaysian car for checks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The driver was a 28-year-old Malaysian woman and she was accompanied by a 33-year-old female Malaysian passenger, the authority said on Tuesday.

While conducting checks, a man was found hiding in the car boot. The illegal passenger, a 31-year-old Bangladeshi, did not have any travel documents.

He and the two women were immediately arrested.

Investigations are ongoing, the ICA said.

Penalties for illegal entry into the country are a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane, while penalties for illegal departures are a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

 

Offenders engaging in illegal business of taking prohibited immigrants out of Singapore would face a jail term of between two and five years and at least three strokes of the cane.

The vehicles used would also be forfeited.

