Two lawyers called to the Bar after owning up to wrongdoings had learnt from mistakes: CJ Menon

SINGAPORE - Two law graduates from Singapore Management University (SMU), whose admissions to the Bar were deferred after they voluntarily owned up to their past wrongdoings, were called as lawyers on Thursday.

Ms Tay Jie Qi disclosed that she had plagiarised several paragraphs for a paper during her second year at SMU, even though this was not reflected in her academic transcript.

Ms Shauna Low came clean about two separate brushes with law enforcement: She was caught shoplifting, and was also arrested and tested for drugs after Xanax pills were found in her sister’s bag.

Ms Tay’s application to be called to the Bar was originally set to be heard in August 2022, and Ms Low’s in November 2022.

They agreed to adjourn their applications for three months after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) objected to their admissions.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon allowed their applications to be called to the Bar after all stakeholders involved said they had no objections to their admission.

He said: “Everyone makes mistakes. The real question is whether one demonstrates the capacity to learn from one’s mistake.”

He said the two demonstrated remorse and capacity for change, and were transparent in disclosing matters that were not in the public domain.

CJ Menon added that their willingness to face up to their mistakes was “heartening” and concluded that no further deferment was needed.

The two applications are unrelated to the series of cases where 11 aspiring lawyers cheated in Part B of the Bar examinations in 2020.

Ms Tay plagiarised several paragraphs from a paper by another student in the previous year when she submitted her research paper for a module on constitutional and administrative law.

When confronted, she apologised and was given an official letter of reprimand. She also had five marks deducted from the paper.