Two drivers charged with duping LTA into issuing approval codes for trailers

SINGAPORE - Two men were charged in court on Tuesday (April 27) for cheating the Land Transport Authority into issuing registration approval codes for vehicle trailers.

Loh Yeok Lum, 66, and Chua Cheng Kang, 64, are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat the LTA on 21 occasions between October 2010 and April 2012.

Both men were drivers for vehicle manufacturing firm Sin Trans Engineering at the time of their offences.

Their alleged actions are said to have led inspection officers from JIC Inspection Services, an authorised LTA inspection centre, to submit reports which falsely declared the weight of various Sin Trans trailers.

"LTA was thus deceived into believing that the trailers were compliant with the approved technical drawings when they were not," said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a statement on Monday.

As a result, the LTA issued approval codes for the registration of the trailers.

The men each face 21 counts of cheating for their offences.

Loh also faces three additional counts of cheating, over allegedly engaging in a similar cheating conspiracy with two JIC inspection officers on three instances in February 2014.

Court records do not state if the two inspection officers have been charged or dealt with.

Chua and Loh are expected to be back in court on May 18 and June 8 respectively.

For each count of cheating, offenders may be jailed for up to three years and fined.