Two brothers jailed over abuse of family friend

Two brothers were jailed yesterday for offences related to their family's physical abuse of a friend with mild intellectual disability, which left her in a near-death state.

Muhammad Iskandar Ismail, 32, was jailed for two months and four weeks after pleading guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the victim by slapping, punching and tripping her. He also admitted to one count of giving a false statement to the police.

Muhammad Iski Ismail, 30, was jailed for eight months, after admitting to one count each of providing a false statement to the police and perverting the course of justice.

Their two sisters also appeared in court yesterday.

Haslinda Ismail, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of twisting the victim's toe with pliers until it became fractured.

Hasniza Ismail, 39, admitted to one count each of wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and perverting the course of justice.

The women will be sentenced at a later date, when 14 other charges will be taken into consideration for Haslinda and seven for Hasniza.

In November last year, Haslinda's husband Hany Aboubakr Abdelkarim Abdelfattah, 33, was jailed for three weeks for his involvement in the abuse.

The victim, now 30, was the secondary school friend of another family member, Mr Muhammad Isafi Ismail, and worked in a fast-food restaurant.

She got to know his family and grew close to them over time.

After running away from home in early 2016, she moved into their flat at Block 714 Woodlands Drive 70, where she stayed rent-free.

The various abuses suffered by the victim The nightmare began some time between May and June 2016, just a few months after the victim moved in with the family. For about 1½ years till January 2018, she suffered various abuses, including: • Being made to eat food soiled with urine from one of her abusers; • Having her toes twisted by pliers, causing one of them to be fractured; • Being scalded with hot water, causing burns on various parts of her body; • Having her hands, legs or neck chained to a baby swing bed, and later to a metal plate on a wall; • Being chained to a toilet bowl from late December 2017; • Being splashed with hot oil, causing injuries to her lips and burns to her body; • Having her two upper front teeth struck twice with a hammer, causing her to lose both of them; • Being struck with a baseball bat, broomstick, hanger and towel; • Being made to stand throughout the night without sleeping or using the toilet; • Being punched on her abdomen and arm; • Being kicked on her waist and back while lying on the ground; • Being bound by cable ties; • Being slapped on the face; • Being tripped onto the ground. Dominic Low

But she had to buy her own food and give the siblings' mother, 69-year-old Hasmah Sulong, $150 a month for laundry.

Some time between May and June 2016, Haslinda confronted the victim for performing sexual acts on her husband. From then on, several members of the family abused the victim repeatedly.

This included using pliers to twist her toes and splashing boiling water on her.

Haslinda confiscated the victim's mobile phone in June 2016.

Thereafter, the victim stopped working at the fast-food restaurant and was made to do household chores without pay.

Haslinda and Hany later moved out of the flat.

On Aug 31, 2017, Haslinda took the victim to her home to help with Hari Raya Haji preparations.

She then made the victim stand in the kitchen and made sure that she did not use the toilet or sleep that night.

After the victim soiled herself the next day, Haslinda struck her with several items and used cable ties to secure her hands and legs.

The victim was forced to continue standing in the kitchen in her soiled trousers until the family arrived for Hari Raya celebrations at around 3pm. Haslinda then urinated into a packet of food and forced the victim to eat it.

Court documents also state that the victim initially slept in the living room, but later had her arm, leg or neck secured with a metal chain to a baby swing bed at night.

She was subsequently chained to a metal plate on a wall, before being moved to the toilet when her incontinence became very severe.

By late December 2017, she was chained half-naked to the toilet bowl, where she sat in her own excrement and ate off the floor.

The victim's condition became so dire that Hasniza called an ambulance on Jan 16, 2018.

In a near-death state, the victim was rushed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she required eight hours of resuscitation in the emergency department.

She was then transferred to Singapore General Hospital, where she was found to be suffering from various injuries such as burns on her body and 10 missing teeth. She was discharged three months later.

Hasniza instructed Iski to tell police officers that the victim had turned up at their flat with her injuries about two weeks before Jan 16, 2018. She also told him to disseminate her instructions to other family members.

Iski and Iskandar maintained this account in their police statements. The three family members later confessed that they had lied.

Hasmah's case is still pending.