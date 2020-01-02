Two arrested on New Year's Day in Bukit Merah drug incident

SINGAPORE - Two people have been arrested following an incident involving drugs at Jalan Bukit Merah on New Year's Day.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that a 52-year-old woman was arrested for suspected consumption of controlled drugs while a 55-year-old man was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah at 6.32pm on Wednesday (Jan 1) and are investigating the case.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also alerted to the incident at about 9pm on Wednesday.

It set up a safety life air pack and rescuers from the disaster assistance rescue team (Dart) were deployed as a precautionary measure.

ST understands that one of the suspects had threatened to jump from the block.

Event manager Mervin Low, 51, was in the area having dinner with friends when he noticed a Dart vehicle, two fire engines, three police cars, and an ambulance at the carpark near the block.

Mr Low said he heard a "machinery grinding sound coming from the block" and saw a crowd forming and people looking up at an 11th-floor unit.