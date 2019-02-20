Two arrested for attempted unlawful entry into Singapore; man jailed six weeks and caned

SINGAPORE - Two people were arrested for attempting to enter Singapore illegally on Feb 10, the Singapore Police Force and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Feb 20).

The Police Coast Guard and the ICA had detected a wooden boat heading towards Singapore with two people - aged 16 and 21 - on board in the waters off East Coast Park at 10.46pm on Feb 10.

They were intercepted and later arrested at 11.33pm.

The 21-year-old man was jailed for six weeks and received four strokes of the cane.

The 16-year-old boy was given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution on Feb 10.

The Straits Times understands that they are both Indonesian nationals.

Under the Immigration Act, those convicted of attempted unlawful entry can be jailed for up to six months, with at least three strokes of the cane.

In the joint statement, ICA and the Police Coast Guard said that they take a serious view of attempts to enter Singapore illegally.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security," the statement said.

"We will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints and our maritime border to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."