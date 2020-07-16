Two arrested after fake goods worth more than $72,000 seized

SINGAPORE - Two women have been arrested after fake goods worth more than $72,000 were seized, said the police on Thursday (July 16).

The women, aged 33 and 38, were arrested for their suspected involvement in selling counterfeit goods on a social media platform, said the police.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted a raid in Ang Mo Kio Street 64 on Wednesday.

During the operation, more than 3,000 pieces of fake goods, comprising handbags, apparel, watches and accessories were seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the women had procured these counterfeit goods from overseas and offered them for sale on a social media platform.

Further investigations are being conducted, said the police.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks face a fine of up to $100,000, jail of up to five years, or both.

The police added that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and they will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.