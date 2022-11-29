Twins found dead in Upper Bukit Timah canal: New lawyers representing father accused of murder

SINGAPORE – The father of the 11-year-old twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah has hired new lawyers to represent him.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, is accused of murdering Aston Yap Kai Shern and Ethan Yap E Chern on Jan 21 between 4.23pm and 6.18pm at the covered canal located at Greenridge Crescent Playground.

The accused’s new lawyers are Mr Patrick Nai, Mr Choo Si Sen and Ms Choo Yean Lin from Tan Lee & Partners and Mr Muhammad Razeen Sayed Majunoon from Advance Law.

Xavier Yap was previously represented by Mr Anil Singh Sandhu of Kertar & Sandhu LLC.

Ms Choo did not say why he appointed new lawyers.

The police said in an earlier statement that Xavier Yap had called them for help from the Greenridge Crescent Playground at 6.25pm on Jan 21.

Aston and Ethan were later found lying motionless in the nearby canal. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The twins are believed to have had special needs and attended a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Xavier Yap’s next court appearance is expected to be on Feb 28, 2023.

He faces the death penalty if convicted of murder.