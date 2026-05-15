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Tan Kwan Hong was in a Thomson Road property on Jan 30 when he allegedly shoved the child.

SINGAPORE – A tutor allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old boy who was his pupil, causing injuries including a fracture to the child’s left forearm.

Tan Kwan Hong, 37, was charged on May 13 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the boy.

Details about the child cannot be disclosed owing to a gag order to protect his identity.

Tan was in a Thomson Road property at around 7pm on Jan 30 when he allegedly shoved the child, who sustained the fracture and an abrasion to his lower lip.

Tan is also an owner of a company called Strawberry Holdings that deals with event management, education and strategy consulting , according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records.

His case will be mentioned again in court on June 9.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to 12 years, fined up to $20,000, or both.