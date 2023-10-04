Tuition centre owner jailed over bogus claims for $126k in grants under government assistance scheme

SINGAPORE – The owner of a tuition centre created seven phantom trainees and submitted 63 fraudulent claims to obtain grants totalling $126,749 under a government initiative aimed at helping people improve their employability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gerard Lim Jian Rong, 36, was sentenced to 22 months’ jail on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to four counts of cheating and a forgery charge. Six other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Lim abused the SGUnited Traineeships Programme (SGUT), which the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Workforce Singapore agency introduced in March 2020 to help trainees develop industry-relevant skills amid the weaker hiring climate during the pandemic.

The prosecutor said trainees under the programme were usually fresh graduates, and Success.Nat Tutorial Centre, which Lim owns, was a host organisation under the initiative.

Lim duped the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), which was managing and administering the programme, into disbursing the grants to the centre after submitting the details of people who were not trainees at the centre.

At the time, he was the principal of Success.Nat and its key decision-maker, and was also responsible for its day-to-day operations, which Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh said included planning classes and hiring tutors.

As a host organisation, the firm would administer programmes and pay trainees a monthly allowance.

The DPP told the court that a host organisation could obtain a training grant of 80 per cent of the monthly training allowance paid to its trainees.

This grant would be disbursed by SBF, but the monies for these grants were public funds from MOM’s budget.

Among other things, the host organisation must send supporting documents such as payment slips to SBF every month to claim the training allowance grants.

SBF would then assess and approve the claims before disbursing the monies.

Lim hatched a plan to dupe SBF into disbursing training allowance grants to Success.Nat.