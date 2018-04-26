Truck driver charged in court over crash that killed two cyclists

SINGAPORE - A trailer truck driver appeared in court on Thursday (April 26) over a 2016 crash on West Coast Highway that killed two cyclists and injured a third.

Sahadevan Senguttuvan, 35, was charged with causing the deaths of 19-year-old Ong Zi Quan and 25-year-old Ang Yee Fong by negligent driving.

The Indian national is also accused of causing hurt to their friend, Marcus Loke Teck Soon, now 18.

The trio were riding their power-assisted bicycles along West Coast Highway towards Telok Blangah Road around midnight on Oct 27, 2016, when they were allegedly hit by Sahadevan's vehicle.

According to court documents, he is said to have failed to keep a proper lookout, which led to the fatal crash.

In a coroner's inquiry last October, Marcus testified in court that all three were cycling to his grandmother's Telok Blangah home when the accident took place.

He said that he flew off his bicycle when the truck hit it and landed on a pedestrian area beside the road.

Related Story Fatal crash: Driver had worked over 12 hours

Paramedics pronounced Mr Ang dead at the scene, while Mr Ong died in hospital at around 1am the next day.

Coroner Marvin Bay later found their deaths to be tragic traffic misadventures.

Sahadevan was offered bail of $10,000 on Thursday and he will be back in court on May 9.

If convicted of causing death by negligent driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined for each charge.

He can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500 if convicted of causing hurt by driving in a negligent manner.