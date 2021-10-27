Trio charged over plans to help man in investment fraud case flee country

Three men appeared in a district court yesterday, accused of working together to help Ng Yu Zhi - a businessman allegedly linked to one of Singapore's largest investment fraud schemes - unlawfully flee the country.

The three Singaporeans are: Keeran Marcus Phang Guan Wei, 31; Alvin Oey Wei Zhong, 37; and Ding Kuon Chwo, 63.

They were each handed one charge of engaging in a conspiracy to intentionally obstruct the course of justice.

Ding and Oey also face charges linked to illegal gambling.

Around April, the trio allegedly conspired to help Ng, 34, leave Singapore unlawfully despite knowing that he was under investigation by the police.

According to court documents, Oey allegedly instructed Ding to find out how Ng could leave Singapore. Ding is said to have contacted various people to find out more about the matter.

Phang and Oey then allegedly attempted to contact Ng through various individuals to offer him plans to flee the country.

Details about those plans were not disclosed in court documents.

The alleged plans were foiled after the police found out about them during a separate investigation into gambling offences involving Ding and Oey.

In a statement on Monday, police said that officers then took immediate steps to prevent the offence and arrested Phang for his alleged involvement as well.

They added: "The police take a firm stance against persons involved in or attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

"Tough enforcement action will be taken against persons who break the law and they will be prosecuted and punished in accordance with the law."

Phang and Oey will be represented by lawyer Sarbrinder Singh from Sanders Law.

Ding and Phang were each offered bail of $15,000 yesterday, and their cases have been adjourned to Nov 17.

Oey's bail was set at $30,000 and his pre-trial conference will be held on Nov 3.

Ng is said to be linked to a nickel trading scheme that allegedly cheated investors out of at least $1.2 billion.

The Singaporean, who is also the former director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, was arrested in February and first charged with cheating and fraudulent trading in March.

He now faces a total of 69 charges, including forgery and criminal breach of trust.

In August, 20 counts of cheating involving more than $16 million and US$200,000 (S$269,000) were filed against him.

On Monday, he was hit with more counts of cheating involving $11.4 million and US$5.9 million.

Ng, whose bail has been set at $4 million, is expected to be back in court on Dec 20.