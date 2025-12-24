Trio charged over molest allegations that occurred at Home Team facility

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The men, and the location where the cases are said to have occurred, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims.

SINGAPORE - Three men were charged on Dec 23 after the authorities received reports of molestation and harassment that took place at a Home Team facility.

The men, and the location where the cases are said to have occurred, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims.

According to court documents seen by The StraitsTimes, the alleged perpetrators are a 25-year-old Singaporean man, and two S ingapore permanent residents , aged 23 and 24.

The two foreigners face two molestation charges each, while the Singaporean is facing eight charges for offences including molestation and harassment.

One victim was allegedly targeted repeatedly, with two separate incidents involving all three perpetrators occurring between August and September 2023.

The victim was singled out again on Oct 10, 2023, when the Singaporean accused allegedly pulled down the man’s pants and smacked the victim’s bare buttocks.

He is also accused of molesting a second man at the facility on two separate occasions in October 2023.

The Singaporean accused allegedly molested a third man some time between August and November 2023, and is said to have also insulted the victim’s modesty.

The cases involving the three men will be mentioned again in court on Jan 27, 2026.

ST has reached out to the agency linked to the facility to find out if it has taken any action against the accused people.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.