Trio charged over alleged acts of maid abuse in Bayshore condo unit between 2018 and 2021

SINGAPORE – Three people have been hauled to a district court over alleged acts of maid abuse that took place in a unit at the Bayshore Park condominium near Upper East Coast Road between 2018 and 2021.

On one occasion, domestic helper Sukiyati, who goes by only one name, allegedly had her head slammed against a wall several times until her ears bled.

Separately, one of the alleged abusers is also accused of pushing the maid, who fell to the ground and briefly lost consciousness.

On March 27, Avery Dahril Sateria, 25, was charged with one count of assaulting Ms Sukiyati, while Aaden Lewis Norman, 29, was charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to her.

Both of them are Singaporeans.

The third person, American Becraft Warren Russell, 60, who was Ms Sukiyati’s employer at the time, is accused of offences including knowingly permitting a woman identified as Taslimah Sadakah to allegedly abuse the maid.

He is not accused of assaulting Ms Sukiyati but was handed two charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Russell was also charged with two counts of failing to take steps to protect her. Ms Taslimah was not charged in court on March 27.

Court documents did not state how the four people allegedly involved in the case are related to one another. They also did not disclose Ms Sukiyati’s current condition and where she is now.

Between May and December 2018, Ms Taslimah allegedly pulled the helper’s hair, stomped on her and shoved her head against a stove, causing it to bleed.

She is also accused of slamming Ms Sukiyati’s head against a wall several times in December 2019, causing the maid’s ears to bleed.

According to court documents, Russell is said to have knowingly permitted Ms Taslimah to allegedly commit the acts of abuse on those occasions.

Between January and March 2020, Ms Taslimah allegedly pulled Ms Sukiyati’s hair and stomped on her ear, causing it to bleed.