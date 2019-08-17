Trio arrested over robbery at Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop

He tried to conceal his identity with a motorcycle helmet and dark clothing, but within 36 hours of allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday, police had nabbed M. Jegatheesh, 27, and his two accomplices.

The first suspect was picked up within 15 hours of the police receiving a report at 4.09pm on Wednesday that the shop at Block 574 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was being robbed.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Lian Ghim Hua, who is deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said pre-liminary investigations showed that the robbery involved deliberate planning and execution.

More than 120 officers from the CID, Police Intelligence Department, Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Bedok Police Division and Woodlands Police Division worked on the case.

After reviewing hours of CCTV footage, and having conducted in-vestigations on the ground, they swooped in on the suspects, who were arrested separately in Marsiling, Woodlands and Whampoa West.

Besides Jegatheesh, who was charged in court yesterday with robbery with common intention, police also picked up Veeramani Subran Das, 31, and Sharavindran Suppiah, 36. They will be charged in court today.

They are alleged to have stolen $100,000 worth of jewellery before making their getaway in a car.

Two elderly Chinese men, who are brothers, own the Hock Cheong Jade and Jewellery shop. They were inside the shop during the robbery, but neither was harmed.

Police said the stolen items have since been recovered.

If convicted, the suspects could be jailed for up to 10 years and given at least six strokes of the cane.

"This is a brazen robbery committed in broad daylight. The main robbery suspect went to great lengths to conceal his identity to evade detection and arrest," said SAC Lian. "Despite that, the suspects were arrested within 36 hours. I would like to commend the tenacity and strong team work of the various police units."