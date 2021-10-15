Travel agency suspended from SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme over alleged abuse

SINGAPORE - A travel agency has been suspended from the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) scheme for allegedly abusing it.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is also threatening to yank the agency's licence.

Continental Travel Singapore is alleged to have engaged in cashback arrangements by partially refunding, in cash, the value of the SRV bookings made by some members of the public.

The police arrested three people last month for their suspected involvement in the scheme.

STB said on Friday (Oct 15) that Continental Travel Singapore will not be able to accept new bookings involving the SRV, but existing SRV bookings that are legitimate will not be affected.

Continental Travel Singapore has 14 days to appeal against the notice of intent to suspend its travel agency licence.

STB added that Continental Travel Singapore will still be required to carry out all existing obligations to its consumers and industry partners, including ensuring that all existing bookings, whether or not they involve the use of SRVs, are not affected during the notice period and any subsequent suspension period.

The agency is also required to inform all customers of the notice of intent to suspend its travel agent licence.

STB said SRVs are meant for personal use only, and reselling or exchanging the SRVs for cash is not allowed.

The board added that it conducts regular checks to ensure SRVs are used for their intended purposes and will take action against businesses or individuals that abuse the SRV scheme.

SRV bookings can be made only through five authorised partners' platforms: Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com

Individuals who need help with digital transactions can obtain assistance at 34 community centres and selected malls, attractions and Singapore Post locations.

The police advise the public to take the following precautions when using their SRV, to avoid unwittingly becoming accomplices to fraudsters:

- Do not exchange your SRV for cash, credit, cash vouchers, gift vouchers, gift cards or other cash equivalents.

- Do not resell your SRV or bookings purchased using your SRV for value.

- Do not transfer your SRV or voucher code to another person.

- Do not share your Singpass account information and personal particulars with others.