Traumatic brain injury survivor now inspires and supports others

Mr Takalah Tan, 51, was a young commando officer, triathlete, scuba diver and rock climber when he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle accident exactly 27 years ago today.

Known previously as Mr Tan Kok Liang before adopting his new name, he was also an engineering graduate with a promising career then.

Despite his brain and other injuries, he gradually became better with the help of taiji and water therapy, among other things.

Within two years of the accident, he went on to complete a marathon run, according to his life story chronicled on the website Believe to Success, a community founded to empower the mindsets and lifestyles of individuals who face challenges.

Today, he inspires and provides support to people like the parents of Ms Nuruljannah Razib, 24, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident in 2019.

The couple are also helped by support group Broken Brains, which works towards improving the quality of life for those affected by such injuries, according to its website brokenbrains.sg

K.C. Vijayan