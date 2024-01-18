Transport Minister S. Iswaran faces 27 charges including corruption, says he intends to plead not guilty

Follow our live blog for more updates.

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister S. Iswaran was handed 27 charges in court on Jan 18.

A court officer told the court the charges were read to him before the hearing.

Iswaran, who was arrested in July 2023 by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), arrived at the State Courts at about 8am on Jan 18.

He arrived with his legal team, which includes Senior Counsel Davinder Singh from Davinder Singh Chambers, and did not comment when The Straits Times approached him.

The prosecution team is led by Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng, who is assisted by two Deputy Public Prosecutors, Jiang Ke Yue and Kelvin Chong.

Iswaran told the court he intends to claim trial.

The court heard that the charges are two counts of corruption, 24 counts for obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant and one for obstructing the course of justice.

Court documents show that most of the offences he faces involve property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who brought Formula One to Singapore in 2008.