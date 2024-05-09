Training centre loses first part of suit over $1.4m SkillsFuture claims, ordered to repay $778k

SINGAPORE – A training provider that sued SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) for not paying out more than $1.4 million in claims has lost its case for wrongful termination of contract.

The Centre for Competency-Based Learning and Development (CBLD) has also been ordered by the High Court to repay more than $778,000 in disbursed grants to the government agency.

The centre had sued SSG for $1.4 million in 2021 after the agency terminated its contract to provide funding for the courses the company had conducted.

The current trial concerned only its claim for $591,121.90 relating to certain categories of training grants. The claim relating to the other categories will be heard at a later date.

SSG said it was entitled to terminate the contract because its investigations showed the centre had provided false information in its claims and deceived the agency.

The agency also made a counterclaim to claw back a part of the grants it had disbursed to the centre.

SSG said the sum it sought was a fraction of about $7.8 million it had provided in funding to the CBLD from 2010 to 2020.

On May 8, Senior Judge Lee Sieu Kin ruled that the contract had been lawfully terminated and ordered the centre to pay $778,839.49 to the agency.

The judge had set off SSG’s counterclaim for $793,083.79 against a sum of $14,244.30, which he said CBLD was entitled to get under the contract.

The sum was for training sessions conducted before Oct 16, 2020, the day the centre received a notice from SSG stating its intent to terminate the contract.

In his written judgment, Justice Lee found that CBLD had provided information and documents to SSG in its claim submissions that were “not true, accurate and complete to the best of its knowledge”.

SSG, which is represented by Mr Cheong Chee Min of Lee & Lee, had presented statements from 14 trainees who had attended the centre’s cleaning-related courses.

The trainees were interviewed by the agency between Dec 14 and Dec 23 in 2020.

CBLD, represented by Mr Keith Hsu of Emerald Law, presented testimony from its trainers and statutory declarations made by four of the 14 trainees.

The centre had arranged for the declarations to be made on June 28, 2021, about two months before it sued SSG.

In his judgment, Justice Lee found that in respect of two trainees, the centre had failed to provide training up to 75 per cent of the course duration indicated on the attendance sheets that it submitted.

For example, the attendance sheets for one of them stated that the course was 14 hours long and was held at a certain venue.