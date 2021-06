Traffic offences: SBS Transit Downtown Line CEO charged

The chief executive of SBS Transit Downtown Line allegedly failed to give way in February while driving a car, which then collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Mr Hashim Hussein, 74, was hurt in the accident, while his pillion rider, Ms Supariyah Salamat, 68, was grievously hurt.

Details of their injuries were not revealed in court documents.

Alex Goei Beng Guan, 62, has been charged with two offences under the Road Traffic Act and his case was heard in a district court yesterday.

Shortly before the accident at about 12.15pm on Feb 5, the Singaporean was allegedly driving along a slip road of Woodlands Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road into another slip road of Kranji Expressway towards Bukit Timah Expressway.

Goei is said to have driven "without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road" when the accident occurred.

Yesterday, The Straits Times asked SBS Transit if it will be taking any disciplinary action against him.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, said: "Alex Goei regrets the unfortunate incident.

"This is however a personal matter and pending legal proceedings, so it is not appropriate for us to comment further."

According to SBS Transit's website, Goei joined the company in 1985.

It also said that from September 1998, he was extensively involved in the bid for and launch of the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit and the North East Line (NEL).

"Heading traffic, passenger service and operations, he played an integral role in ensuring the successful opening of the NEL in 2003," it said.

Goei's case has been adjourned to July 30.