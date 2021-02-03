TraceTogether data accessed for murder investigation in May

The police sought - and got - access to TraceTogether data in a murder investigation last May, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan revealed in Parliament yesterday.

The Straits Times understands the murder referred to was the Punggol Fields murder.

However, investigators were not able to obtain any useful data as the app was not installed on the suspect's phone, Mr Tan said.

He was responding to questions from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai about the use of TraceTogether data by the police, and when it was first accessed.

They were speaking during the debate on amendments to restrict the police's use of TraceTogether data to seven categories of serious crimes, including murder and terrorism offences.

The change to the law, which was approved by Parliament yesterday, was introduced on a certificate of urgency following a public outcry over Mr Tan's disclosure in the House last month that the police could obtain such data for criminal investigations.

Yesterday, Mr Tan revealed that the police had requested for TraceTogether data last May in line with their powers under the Criminal Procedure Code. He added that this was the only time so far that the police have requested for the data.

It was previously reported that Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, was stabbed near a bus stop in Punggol Field Road on May 10 last year at about 11.10pm while out on a jog.

Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi, 20, was charged on May 17 last year with the murder of Mr Tay. The case is currently before the courts.

The data is believed to have been taken from the victim's phone, as this was prior to the roll-out of TraceTogether tokens.